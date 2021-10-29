WSJ: Court Rules Against Religious Exemption for New York Healthcare Workers’ Vaccine Mandate

Teachers protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in New York City on Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (WSJ) – A federal appellate court sided with New York officials Friday and removed a temporary injunction that had allowed healthcare workers to seek religious exemptions to the state’s Covid-19 vaccination mandate, according to The Wall Street Journal. 

WSJ reported, “Three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled against plaintiffs in two cases brought by healthcare workers who said New York’s mandate violated their Christian beliefs. The state required all workers in hospitals and nursing homes to receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 27 or face termination.”

