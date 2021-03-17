COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Arnot Mall

(WETM) – Arnot Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for first-dose Pfizer vaccinations at the Arnot Mall on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20.

Individuals will need to return to the Arnot Mall location for their second dose on April 9 and 10.

Pre-registration is required and you must meet New York State eligibility requirements which include those 60 years of age and older, public-facing government and public workers, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person building service workers.

To date, Arnot Health has given more than 18,000 vaccines.