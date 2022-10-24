ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira is joining other local governments to recognize National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, urging parents to test their children and minimize their exposure to lead.

October 23-29 is National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, and the City of Elmira issued a press release reminding homeowners and parents about how they and their children may become exposed to lead. The announcement said that lead can show up in water that travels through lead pipes and in soil around the house. However, the main culprit is lead-based paint, the City said.

Kids and adults can be exposed to lead during home renovations and painting, especially by breathing in or swallowing lead dust. Lead paint in kids’ toys can also pose a risk.

The City said kids with blood levels may have stunted growth and development, damage to their brains and nervous systems, and learning and behavior problems.

The announcement said residents and housing professionals can call 1-800-424-LEAD (5323) for more information. Information on the Elmira Lead Paint Hazard Program and Grant funding is available on the City of Elmira website.