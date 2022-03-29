NEW YORK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A joint study by scientists at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and in the U.K. found a new tool to help fight airborne diseases, ultraviolet light.

The study suggests that far-UVC light from lamps installed on the ceiling could be a highly effective way of reducing person-to-person transmission of airborne-mediated diseases such as COVID and influenza indoors and lowering the risk of the next pandemic.

“Far-UVC rapidly reduces the amount of active microbes in the indoor air to almost zero, making indoor air essentially as safe as outdoor air,” says David Brenner, Ph.D., director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and co-author of the study.

“Using this technology in locations where people gather together indoors could prevent the next potential pandemic…. Far-UVC light is simple to install, it’s inexpensive, it doesn’t need people to change their behavior, and evidence from multiple studies suggests it may be a safe way to prevent the transmission of any virus, including the COVID virus and its variants, as well as influenza and also any potential future pandemic viruses,” Brenner says.