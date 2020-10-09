Flu shot clinic being held in Athens Township

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The annual Greater Valley EMS free drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lynch-Bustin Elementary School/Harlan Rowe Middle School complex in Athens Township.

The clinic, sponsored by Guthrie, will be open to anyone in the community who would like to receive a free flu shot. No appointment is necessary, and participants simply drive up to the clinic. There is a limited supply available for this event, so the shots will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Attendees will be expected to wear a mask as they arrive at the clinic.

Flu can have a devastating effect on people of all ages. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Guthrie urges the community to receive their flu vaccinations to minimize the spread and impact of the virus. It is important that everyone, particularly those most at risk, such as young children, elderly people, pregnant women, and people with any pre-existing health conditions, receive their flu shots as soon as possible to ensure they are protected this winter.

For more information on Guthrie’s local flu clinics for patients, call your local Guthrie medical office.