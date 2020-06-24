Free HIV testing at the Ivy Clinic in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ivy Clinic is offering free HIV testing this week until June 26 in observation of National HIV Testing Day, according to Corning Pride.

The testing is free and takes 20 minutes to complete, and those who visit can get free information on PrEP, PEP, and U=U, as well as a free gift bag.

Those who wish to get a test should call 607-795-8161 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 screening, including temperature checks will be done for those visiting.

The Ivy Clinic is located at 600 Roe Ave. in Elmira, and for more information you can call them at 607-742-0044.