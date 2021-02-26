Governor Cuomo announces ‘record number of vaccinations’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A record 179,038 New Yorkers have received a COVID-19 vaccine within 24-hours, Governor Cuomo announced on Friday. The record-breaking day follows a period where appointments had to be rescheduled across the state after severe weather caused a delay in vaccine shipments.

The delayed week 10 shipments have all arrived, and the state is currently in the process of distributing its week 11 allocation to providers.

Over 4 million doses have been administered in total with over 2.5 million people, receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

The Governor described the record as a “major milestone” but warned the rate of vaccination is still tied to supply, which is currently being outpaced by demand.

“Nearly 180,000 vaccinations in a single day is a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to ensure eligible New Yorkers, especially those in communities that were hit the hardest by COVID, have direct access to the vaccine. However, we’re still in a footrace to keep the infection rate down and drive vaccinations way up. While the infection rate is a function of our behavior, the rate of vaccination is tied directly to supply and right now demand for the vaccine is still far outpacing our supply. We will keep working with our federal partners and vast vaccine distribution network to dispatch doses as soon as we get them – with a focus on vulnerable and underserved communities – and get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Hotel workers have also been added to the list of people eligible to receive the vaccine during phase 1B. The decision to allow localities to add hotel workers to the prioritization group is based on hotels being used as quarantine facilities throughout the state, increasing the exposure risk for staff there.

A full breakdown of state vaccination numbers can be viewed below:

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

First Doses Received – 2,942,765

First Doses Administered – 2,674,839; 91%

Total Doses Received – 4,761,410

Second Doses Administered – 4,170,422

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st & 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received1st & 2nd) Capital Region 296,115 264,755 89% Central New York 254,125 227,415 89% Finger Lakes 293,585 267,051 91% Long Island 616,440 519,509 84% Mid-Hudson 466,180 382,839 82% Mohawk Valley 143,680 118,110 82% New York City 2,057,105 1,802,641 88% North Country 154,555 144,974 94% Southern Tier 157,120 145,485 93% Western New York 322,505 297,643 92% Statewide 4,761,410 4,170,422 88%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 –

2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11:Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28* 129,865 100,905 230,770 4,761,410

*These numbers represent 33 percent of the Week 11 allocation. The full Week 11 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, February 28.