Guthrie Ensures Emergency Department Safety

Sayre, Pa. – As the region continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Guthrie reminds the public that the Emergency Departments at Guthrie’s five hospitals in Corning and Cortland NY and Sayre, Towanda, and Troy Pa. are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and are safe to visit.

Patients should not avoid seeking care for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Guthrie follows the Centers for Disease Control’s best practices and guidelines for infection control and prevention by screening patients, separating patients with respiratory symptoms, providing masks to patients, visitors, and staff, and cleaning and disinfecting regularly.

“My main concern with this that people will be afraid to come to the emergency room for other emergent conditions. We really want to encourage people with emergent conditions even during the pandemic to come to the emergency department for evaluation and treatment,” said Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Guthrie.