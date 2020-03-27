Guthrie expands telemedicine services

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has expanded its telemedicine service to include more than 350 Guthrie providers in over 50 specialties.

Using eGuthrie, patients can see their provider from the comfort of home by calling 866-488-4743.

Depending on the specialty, providers are able see patients for a variety of visits, including:

Routine follow-ups

Surgical follow-ups

Sick visits

Telemedicine visits are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Guthrie says they will not be collecting copays at the time of the visit.