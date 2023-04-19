SAYRE, P.a. (WETM) — Wearing a mask is now optional at all Guthrie locations.

This decision was based on the decreasing number of COVID cases in the areas Guthrie serves. According to Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Lisa Marie Esolen, Guthrie will continue monitoring the amount of COVID cases in the area and change its masking policy if cases increase.

Starting on May 1, Guthrie won’t require pre-admission and pre-procedure COVID testing on patients without symptoms. All patients will be screened for signs, symptoms, and exposure before their scheduled procedures.