Guthrie updates visitation policies

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Amid concerns and rising awareness of new coronavirus variants, Guthrie has updated its visitation policies. The updated guidelines are below:

All visitors must wear a mask. Visitors to a COVID unit must wear a procedural mask, gloves and gown. Visitors to our New York hospitals will be screened for temperature and COVID symptoms.

Inpatients may have visitors between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Two visitors are allowed, and Guthrie strongly encourages that these visitors be the same two people throughout the patient’s day. Visitors should leave the facility when not visiting a patient.

Visitors are also allowed in the following situations:

  • An OB patient may be accompanied by two persons which would include one visitor and a doula or two visitors if you do not have a doula.
  • A pediatric patient may have two visitors.
  • Surgical/procedural outpatients may have one visitor during intake and discharge.
  • Emergency department patients may have one visitor.
  • Other situations with extenuating circumstances will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Guthrie is asking guests not to visit if they have a fever over 100 degrees, have COVID symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID in the past 14 days. Only visitors age 12 and over are permitted to visit.

