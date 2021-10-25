Halloween safety tips: How to stay safe while Trick or Treating, fire safety

(WETM) – Trick or treaters are returning to the streets after a year where going door to door was discouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic. Going into the annual holiday the National Fire Protection Association is reminding everyone of these Halloween safety tips.

When choosing a costume, stay away from longtrailing fabric

If your child is wearing a costume mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so they can see out

Provide children with flashlights to carry or glowsticks for their costumes

Keep all decorations away from open flames or other heat sources like lightbulbs or heaters

Keep decorations away from exits like doors or escape routes

Make sure your smoke alarms are working

Use battery-operated candle or glowstick jack-o-lanterns instead of candles If you’re using a candle for your pumpkin, use extreme caution Make sure children are watched at all times while candles are lit Use a long lighter or match to light the candle Place the pumpkin away from anything that can burn Make sure the pumpkin is out of the way of trick or treaters, doorsteps, walkways

Make sure children know how to “stop drop and roll” and how to stay away from lit candles

According to the NFPA, decorations are the first thing to ignite in roughly 800 reported home fires each year. More than one-third of those fires were started by a lit candle.