How are your kids doing?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics on how you can help deal with children who may be stressed during the COVID-19 pandemic and are acting out.
As more families are being cooped up together at home, experts say that could lead to stress for both the parents and children.
Here are some tips to help you and your kids:
- Engage your children in constructive activities
- Do not respond as long as children aren’t doing anything dangerous
- No spanking because it could increase aggressive behavior
Experts from the American Academy of Pediatrics say bored kids are more likely to act out, and that spanking doesn’t teach them self-control.