How to deal with students’ mental health post-pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus pandemic has presented mental health challenges for some students trying to adjust to many changes.

Students have gone from learning fully in-person to online learning and then back to in-person learning.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from April to October of 2020, children between the ages of 5 and 11 visiting an emergency department because of a mental health crisis climbed 24 percent, compared to the previous year.

“It’s easier to kind of disconnect, especially when we were remote. For some kids, loss of motivation is something we think you see. Kids who sometimes show a little more anxiety worry about their futures, they’re worried about whether they’re going to be sick, they’re worried about their families, and the economic impacts that have happened in the home,” said Lynda Thomas, a high school counselor at Horseheads High School.

Thomas mentioned involving family is an important part of the process for students to get readjusted and get back on track.