How to make a mask with items around the house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Based on the U.S. Surgeon General’s instructions, 18 News created an instructional video on how to make your own mask with things you might already have in your house.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings help those who may be infected and don’t know it from transferring COVID-19 to others and slow the spread of the virus.

What you’ll need:

  • An old t-shirt
  • Scissors
  • 2 rubber bands
  • A pen

Steps:

  1. Mark a 10″x6″ rectangle on the shirt with the pen (you can cut out 2 for extra fabric)
  2. Cut out the rectangle(s) from the shirt
  3. Fold the top and bottom of the rectangle
  4. Fold again on the top and bottom
  5. Put two rubber bands on each end of the shirt
  6. Fold over the ends of the shirt over the elastics
  7. Grab the elastics and put it over your ears

For further details and instructions click here.

