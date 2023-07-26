N.Y. (WETM) — July is UV Awareness Month, and the New York State Department of Health has released some tips to help New Yorkers protect their skin.

According to the Department of Health, ultraviolet (UV) radiation damages the skin each time it gets a tan or sunburn. Natural sunlight and tanning devices give off UV radiation and can cause melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Having light skin, blonde or red hair, or a family history of skin cancer puts individuals at a higher risk of skin cancer, but anyone can get it.

“Enjoying time in the sun with friends and family is a great way to have fun and be physically active, but it’s also important to take preventive steps to avoid UV radiation exposure,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

The Department of Health advises New Yorkers to never use tanning beds, tanning booths, or sunlamps. The department doesn’t suggest that people avoid natural sunlight altogether, but there are some steps people can take to limit UV exposure outside. The sun’s rays are the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so it’s best to avoid direct sunlight during this time.

Whenever possible, people should minimize their exposed skin by wearing long sleeves, long pants, sunglasses, and wide-brimmed hats. The Department of Health recommends applying sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher at least 15 minutes before going outside. Sunscreen needs to be applied to dry skin and will need to be reapplied if the skin gets wet. Sunscreen containers will have reapplication instructions on them.

Young people are especially vulnerable to UV damage. Babies under the age of 6 months should be covered with protective clothing and hats and be kept out of direct sunlight. It’s important for adults to make sure that children are protected from the sun by limiting their time outside, making sure they wear protective clothing, and making sure they wear sunscreen. UV damage in childhood and adolescence can increase a person’s risk of developing skin cancer later in life, so sun protection needs to start at a young age.

For more information about skin cancer and how to prevent it, visit Cancer Prevention in Action’s website or this page of the CDC’s website.