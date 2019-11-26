How to win the battle of the bulge this holiday season

(CNN) – The holidays are notorious for breaking even the most strict dieter and health food nut, but with a few simple tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can conquer, and enjoy, the festivities.
- Holiday-proof your plan – When you can’t control the food being served at an event, have a plan. Stick to your usual meal time. Offer to bring a healthy dish. Don’t skip meals before a big feast, because you could end up overeating
- Outsmart the buffet – Only use small plates and start by loading up with vegetables. Also make sure you move away from the food display so you aren’t tempted to graze.
- Fit in favorites – Think about the dishes that only come out once a year, or have a special meaning to you. Make room for those by skipping the items you can have year round
- Keep moving – Don’t ditch your fitness routine. Keeping active will not only help your waistline, but your mental health during the crazy rush of the holidays.
- Get your sleep – There’s a lot going this time of year, so make sure you get your rest. This will give your metabolism and blood sugar time to reset.