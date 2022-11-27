(WETM) – People living in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes have a few more days to fill out a survey to determine the greatest health needs in local communities.

Common Ground Health, based out of Rochester, announced that it was partnering with local health departments in July 2022 to launch the “My Health Story 2022” community health assessment survey. The survey closes at the end of November 2022.

The survey is designed to give the residents of Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, Livingston, Genesee, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, Orleans, Ontario and Monroe Counties the chance to weigh in on what they think are the greatest health needs in their communities. The survey will help the counties in creating their 2022-2024 Community Health Improvement Plans.

According to Common Ground Health, healthcare disparities exist based on factors such as geography, race, ethnicity, primary language, and gender.

Steuben Health said that almost 7,000 people responded to the last survey in 2018. Stress about housing and housing payments, early death rates in rural communities, high rates of heart disease in African Americans, and feelings of helplessness in low-income residents were determined to be some of the most important responses from the previous survey, the health department said.