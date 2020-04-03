National Gaurd to be deployed to round up unused ventilators

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus is sweeping across the United States as the number of positive cases continues to rise. In New York State there are over 100,000 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, and just under 3,000 deaths in the state.

Today, in his daily press conference in Albany, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo states the need for ventilators is in high demand in New York City. He would be issuing an executive order that would allow the state to take ventilators and PPE that isn’t in use, and then return or reimburse the facilities.

We do not have enough ventilators.



Period.



I am signing an Executive Order allowing the state to take ventilators and redistribute to hospitals in need.



The National Guard will be mobilized to move ventilators to where they are urgently required to save lives. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 3, 2020

The Governor’s office requests each day hospitals in the State of New York send an inventory of PPE supplies that are in use, available in house, and not in use, health officials at Guthrie Hospital are willing to comply with the Governor’s order as well as to help colleagues and communities.

We certainly understand the incredibly difficult situation, that is happening downstate. And we have to balance trying to support the need of colleagues and communities that are suffering down there and fully expect they would help us when our time comes if need be. Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President, Chief Quality Officer at The Guthrie Clinic

Other local hospitals in the area also tell 18 News, that they are well aware of what’s going on as far as ventilators going in and out of hospitals.

Arnot Health Full Statement: