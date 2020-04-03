National Gaurd to be deployed to round up unused ventilators

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The coronavirus is sweeping across the United States as the number of positive cases continues to rise. In New York State there are over 100,000 positive cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, and just under 3,000 deaths in the state.
Today, in his daily press conference in Albany, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo states the need for ventilators is in high demand in New York City. He would be issuing an executive order that would allow the state to take ventilators and PPE that isn’t in use, and then return or reimburse the facilities.
We do not have enough ventilators.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 3, 2020
Period.
I am signing an Executive Order allowing the state to take ventilators and redistribute to hospitals in need.
The National Guard will be mobilized to move ventilators to where they are urgently required to save lives.
The Governor’s office requests each day hospitals in the State of New York send an inventory of PPE supplies that are in use, available in house, and not in use, health officials at Guthrie Hospital are willing to comply with the Governor’s order as well as to help colleagues and communities.
We certainly understand the incredibly difficult situation, that is happening downstate. And we have to balance trying to support the need of colleagues and communities that are suffering down there and fully expect they would help us when our time comes if need be.Michael Scalzone, Executive Vice President, Chief Quality Officer at The Guthrie Clinic
Other local hospitals in the area also tell 18 News, that they are well aware of what’s going on as far as ventilators going in and out of hospitals.
Arnot Health Full Statement:
The escalating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in NYS is rapidly evolving and increasingly dire. The NY Times reports that there have been more deaths in the last 24 hours than in the first 27 days of March. This means the number of deaths has doubled over the last three days. While the quick and restrictive measures we have taken to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 virus appear to be highly effective so far, it is equally clear that the resources of our sister facilities downstate are on the verge of being overwhelmed.
People are now facing death for the lack of access to facilities, medical personnel, and life-saving equipment. The Governor has established a task force comprised of hospital associations and health systems to collect and redistribute vital, lifesaving equipment from facilities in regions that are not overwhelmed by this crisis to those facilities who are unable to meet patient needs. He is looking to take a limited percentage of items to ensure the readiness of local facilities, while also committing that resources will be similarly redeployed upstate, when and if ever needed, once the apex of the crisis passes in the NYC metropolitan area, which is predicted in the next 2-3 weeks.
We have developed surge plans that contemplated increased demand and have acquired additional life-saving equipment to meet the needs of this crisis. While we, fortunately, have not had to rely on that equipment, at a time of national crisis, when our fellow New Yorkers are dying for the lack of such equipment, we have a moral obligation to ensure that it is being utilized how and where it can be of greatest use and not sitting idle.
We are confident that we have prepared adequately to take care of any emerging local needs during that time period, and have established open lines of communication with the leaders of other facilities across the region to ensure a collaborative and coordinated approach if we begin to see a significant increase in cases.
We have also received the Governor’s promise that our good-faith support of this initiative will be reciprocated if we find ourselves in need. We may be confident that he can deliver on this promise as NYS has ordered many thousands of new ventilators that will be arriving in the coming weeks. The problem is that they will not arrive in time to meet the needs of those who are most seriously afflicted with the COVID virus in the NYC metropolitan area.
Our hearts go out to our colleagues in New York City and the surrounding areas as they grapple with this pandemic, and we honor their efforts by standing ready to respond to the needs of COVID-19 patients in our community, and by doing our part to support their life-saving efforts of our fellow New Yorkers.Jonathan Lawrence, MHA, FACHE
President & Chief Executive Officer of Arnot Health