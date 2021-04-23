National Infant Immunization week starts Saturday

(WWTI) — National Infant Immunization week officially kicks off April 24!

Local health departments have shared that National Infant Immunization week is April 24 through May 1, 2021. Annually, this week focuses on the positive impact of vaccinations on the lives of infants and children.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department shared that in 2021, a priority of this years weeklong event is to “ensure that families stay on track for routine checkups and vaccinations, even during COVID-19.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics also is recommending children to continue to attend “well-child” appointments and receive vaccinations during the pandemic, especially as in-person learning reopens across the region.

According to the CDC, following the recommended immunization schedule is “even more urgent to help provide immunity against potentially life-threatening diseases.” This diseases include Hepatitis B, Polio, Measles and Tetanus.

Additionally, the federally funded Vaccines for Children program provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured families by providing free vaccines to qualifying children.

The full 2021 immunization schedule for infants can be found on the CDC website.