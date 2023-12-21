N.Y. (WETM) – New York State’s Office for the Aging is reminding older adults in the state to utilize free access to GetSetUp, a platform meant to help them stay active and socialized this winter.

GetSetUp is designed for online learning and engagement for adults who are ages 50 and older. The platform provides an opportunity for these adults to teach classes or take them to stay connected with others.

GetSetUp offers classes on a range of topics including technology, virtual events, health and wellness and more. The experience is completely digital and free for New York residents.

“While we encourage older adults to stay as active as possible throughout the year, winter weather and shorter days can sometimes make it harder to get out for social activities and recreation. Virtual platforms like GetSetUp are a vital tool in fighting the loneliness epidemic that has a serious impact on physical and mental health across generations. I encourage older adults to explore GetSetUp’s offerings to learn, stay engaged and make new friends.” said NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen.

According to NYSOFA, social isolation costs the Medicare program $6.7 billion in additional spending every year and increases the risk for illness, depression, high blood pressure, dementia and death. If you’re interested in utilizing this platform this winter, visit getsetup.org.