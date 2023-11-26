Pa. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is advising pregnant Pennsylvanians to be cautious when choosing healthcare providers and counselors.

According to the attorney general’s office, only licensed medical professionals can provide medical care in Pennsylvania. Some facilities that provide resources to pregnant Pennsylvanians are not staffed by licensed medical professionals and, by law, cannot provide medical care, including diagnostic ultrasounds, prenatal screening tests, and abortions. Facilities known as crisis pregnancy centers and pregnancy resource centers are typically not staffed by licensed healthcare providers. Additionally, patients at facilities that aren’t licensed are not protected by HIPAA’s privacy protections.

“In Pennsylvania, consumers are entitled to truthful and accurate information about the products and services they are in the market to procure, so that they can make informed decisions that are appropriate for their particular needs,” said Attorney General Michelle Henry. “That right is never more relevant than when healthcare options and decisions are at issue, including reproductive healthcare.”

Henry’s office recommends that people searching for reproductive health care providers and counselors do some research and ask questions before choosing a facility. Patients should ask providers if the facility is licensed or regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, if the facility protects patient health information and data under HIPAA, and what pregnancy-related services the facility provides.

Anyone who thinks that they have received misleading or false information about pregnancy resources and services in Pennsylvania is encouraged to fill out a complaint form on the attorney general’s website. Complaints can be made anonymously.