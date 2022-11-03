(WSYR-TV) – Pfizer, the company known more recently for its vaccination against COVID-19, has now announced a phase one study with BioNTech of an mRNA-based combination vaccine.
This would allow patients to receive both the influenza shot and the COVID-19 shot in one vaccination.
The announcement was made through Pfizer’s Twitter account on November 3.
According to Pfizer’s official site, the first participant has been selected to receive a dose in a phase 1 trial so the team can fully analyze the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of having a vaccination that provides consumers with protection in both diseases.
Pfizer also reports that its vaccine candidate combines Pfizer’s modRNA-based influenza vaccine candidate which is currently in phase 3 clinical development, and Pfizer and BioNTech’s authorized Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.
What is Phase 1?
According to Pfizer, the study is designed to evaluate the safety, immunogenicity, and optimal dose level of a combined vaccine candidate against COVID-19 and influenza and is being conducted in the United States, aiming to enroll 180 healthy volunteers 18 through 64 years of age.
The follow-up period for each participant will be a total of six months.
In layman’s terms, what does all this mean?
According to Pfizer, the information can be compressed into three informative bullets.
- Novel combination vaccination approach aims to help protect individuals against two severe respiratory viral diseases
- Candidate combines Pfizer’s quadrivalent modRNA-based influenza vaccine candidate with the companies’ Omicron-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine based on BA.4/BA.5, each of which is based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA platform technology
- U.S.-based study to include 180 participants 18 to 64 years of age with the first participant dosed this week