President Trump to hold news conference on US coronavirus threat Wednesday evening

WASHINGTON (AP/WBTW) – President Donald Trump says he’ll discuss the coronavirus threat at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

The session comes a day after he sought to minimize fears of the virus spreading widely across the U.S. Trump says representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will join him.

Trump and members of his administration have been sending mixed signals about the virus. While the CDC has warned the public to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, Trump said Tuesday that the situation is “very well under control in our country.”

In a tweet, President Trump said the press conference will be held at 6 p.m.

