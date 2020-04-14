Protect the Heroes campaign raising money for medical supplies

(WETM) – Hospitals across the country are struggling to maintain their supplies of potentially life-saving equipment such as masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. There is now a campaign to help local hospitals raise money to purchase these products.

Protect the Heroes is a national initiative to raise desperately needed money for critical hospital resources, including hundreds of millions of masks and other materials for the physicians, nurses, and caregivers who are treating coronavirus patients and are at greater risk due to a nationwide shortage of PPE.

Individuals can visit www.ProtectTheHeroes.org and, with a single click, be connected to the website of a local hospital of their choosing to contribute to hospital emergency relief funds. Hospitals face severe shortages of all forms of PPE and have multiple financial needs related to COVID-19. Each hospital will determine where funds should be applied to make an important difference during this unprecedented time.

Guthrie outlined how donations can help their medical workers and patients.

$25 can provide six medical masks to protect our vital care teams and our patients.

can provide six medical masks to protect our vital care teams and our patients. $75 can provide one no-touch thermometer to screen patients for fevers, protecting other patients, and our health care workers.

can provide one no-touch thermometer to screen patients for fevers, protecting other patients, and our health care workers. $100 can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by supplying one additional hand sanitizer station.

can prevent the spread of COVID-19 by supplying one additional hand sanitizer station. $250 can provide five-day housing for a health care worker on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight.

can provide five-day housing for a health care worker on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight. $500 can provide a digital tablet to our nursing home patients so they can video chat with family without exposure to COVID-19.

can provide a digital tablet to our nursing home patients so they can video chat with family without exposure to COVID-19. $1,000 can provide 50 face shields, and the headgear needed to protect our health care workers providing direct patient care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic will have financial consequences for our hospitals,” said Joseph Scopelliti, MD, Guthrie President and CEO. “To address the needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of greatest need, Guthrie has set up an Emergency Response Fund for those who may be interested in providing immediate resources to be deployed for this and future emergencies. A donation to Guthrie’s Emergency Response Fund, through the Protect the Heroes campaign, ensures all of Guthrie’s facilities have the supplies they need to treat the communities we serve during these unprecedented times.”

“We created Protect the Heroes so that if you just have $1 to spare, you can make a difference at this critical time for the hospital that serves you and your family. Donations are going directly to give the hospital workers in your community the support that they desperately need,” said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. “The Creative Coalition is honored to launch #ProtectTheHeroes with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and the American Hospital Association to help our frontline hospital workers win the fight against coronavirus.”