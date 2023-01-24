Exposing your skin to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite, but how long does it take to set in? (Getty)

(WETM) – With temperatures getting lower, it only takes a matter of minutes before you may be at risk for frostbite.

According to Andrew Yocum, emergency medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, frostbite can become serious and even irreversible if it is not caught early.

“Prevention is key in frostbite,” Yocum said. “When you’re going out into the environment, you need to think very deliberately about what you’re going to wear, what you need to protect yourself from.”

Frostbite has the potential to occur when the temperature falls below 31 degrees Fahrenheit. Body tissues can freeze, and painful prickling can turn into a throbbing sensation. This can cause permanent damage to the skin.

Dr. Yocum says exposed parts of your bodies are at the greatest risk because they receive lower blood flow. While everyone is susceptible to frostbite, those who work outside as well as the elderly or the very young are the most vulnerable.

If you notice your skin becoming discolored, white-hard or leathery get out of the cold quickly and begin passive rewarming. When in doubt, go to the hospital to be checked out.