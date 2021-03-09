Record-setting healthcare enrollment in NYS

(WETM) – New York State officials say there is a record 5.8 million New Yorkers enrolled in healthcare coverage through the NY State of Health, which is nearly one in three people in the state. The enrollment period began in February 2020 and ended last month. The Marketplace programs saw a surge in new applicants last year. It increased by nearly 900,000 people.

“While it could not have been envisioned at the time, because of New York’s unwavering commitment to its implementation of NY State of Health, expanding Medicaid, and adopting the Essential Plan for lower-income New Yorkers, the Marketplace has served as a safety net for consumers during this public health emergency,” said NY State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore. “Without easy, real-time access to these programs, many would not have had access to affordable health care throughout the past year, as the state responded to the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The enrollment increases last year were mostly in Medicaid and the Essential Plan, which was expected as people saw stark changes in their income levels during the pandemic. Marketplace enrollees in 2021 include both individuals who are new to the Marketplace and were previously uninsured or had other coverage. The plan also included individuals who changed NY State of Health programs due to personal changes, like a decrease in income level.

NY State of Health Enrollment, as of February 28, 2021:

Medicaid* 4,312,895 Child Health Plus 391,348 Qualified Health Plans 214,365 Essential Plan 885,012 Total 5,803,620

*Total Medicaid enrollment on and off NY State of Health is 6,815,777 as of December 2020.

As previously announced, New York’s 2021 Open Enrollment Period has been extended to May 15, 2021 in alignment with the ongoing federal public health emergency. Ensuring access to affordable health coverage and care is more important than ever, so that individuals do not avoid seeking testing or medical care for fear of cost. Most marketplace enrollees qualify for financial assistance to lower the cost of their coverage. This deadline extension allows individuals eligible for Qualified Health Plan insurance additional time to enroll for 2021 coverage. Enrollment remains open for all NY State of Health programs.

Coverage start dates will vary:

· Enroll by March 15: Coverage starts April 1

· Enroll by April 15: Coverage starts May 1

· Enroll by May 15: Coverage starts June 1

Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs—Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus—can enroll year-round. As always, consumers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 1-855-355-5777, or by connecting with a free enrollment assistor.

Additional information on NY State of Health insurance options during the Coronavirus emergency can be found here.