Red Cross suffering blood loss

NEW YORK (WETM) – The Red Cross in the Western and Central New York region is seeing a great impact on blood donations due to COVID-19.

Through Mar. 13, about 1,500 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country, resulting in over 46,000 fewer blood donations.

They are expecting that number to rise as schools, college campuses, and workplaces continue to close and people are asked to work remotely.

They are urging healthy people to continue to donate blood by visiting their website or downloading their free Blood Donor app to help prevent shortage.

