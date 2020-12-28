Schuyler County reports 10th COVID-19 death, sixth this month

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County woman in her 80s has died of COVID-19, the county’s 10th COVID-19 death since the pandemic began.

The county did not release any additional information regarding the woman’s location or if she resided in a nursing home/adult care facility.

The county reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in mid-October and has reported six in December. Four of the county’s deaths have been men and all of the cases have been in patients between 60 and 89-years-old.

On Monday Schuyler County also reported 30 new cases of the virus with 68 active cases, four hospitalizations, and 428 recoveries.

