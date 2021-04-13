Schuyler Health Foundation Donates $500 Thousand to Renovate Imaging Services

The Schuyler Health Foundation recently donated $500 thousand to Schuyler Hospital to renovate Imaging Services at the hospital.

“When I learned of the Foundation’s tremendously generous gift, I was beyond grateful and excited for the Imaging Department,” said Rebecca Gould, President & CFO of Schuyler Hospital.

“This donation will go a long way toward updating and modernizing imaging services for our community,” said Gould.

Funds will go toward a new mammography suite, upgrading CT services, and other department improvements.

“On behalf of the Schuyler Health Foundation, I want to express our delight in being able to donate $500 thousand to Imaging Services at Schuyler Hospital,” said Brenda Warren-Fitch, Chair of the Schuyler Health Foundation Board.

“We are thrilled that our gift will enhance Imaging Services to better serve our community,” said Warren-Fitch.

“We could not give this generous donation without the ongoing charitable support of our community. On behalf of the Schuyler Health Foundation Board, we thank you.”

The Schuyler Health Foundation’s goal is to create and maintain a steady, dependable stream of funds to accomplish the Hospital’s mission.