Schuyler Hospital changing main entrance for visitors, outpatient

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) –– Starting Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 6 a.m., the entrance to Schuyler Hospital will be changed to the Main Lobby Entrance, where all outpatients and Medical-Surgical visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors, and temperatures taken.

Emergency Department patients should continue to use the Emergency Department entrance.

The Hospital Main Lobby Entrance is to be utilized by all hospital outpatients and Medical-Surgical visitors Monday-Friday 6 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-Noon. Note that Medical-Surgical visitation is restricted to one person at a time, Monday-Friday 3-7 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Visitors must comply with Cayuga Health visitation guidelines.

Aside from these hours, outpatients and visitors should enter through the Emergency Department admissions area for screening.

With questions should call Schuyler Hospital at (607) 535-7121 or email info@schuylerhospital.org.