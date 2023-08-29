ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM)– We are coming to a close on National Immunization Awareness Month, and we want to remind everyone that vaccinations are not just for kids.

Our immune systems change as we age, so it is important to consider your existing medical conditions and history when looking into adult vaccinations. A few to consider are the flu, whooping cough, pneumonia, and shingles, which older adults are at a higher risk of contracting. The CDC has recommended a new RSV vaccine for those of 60 years or older.

The key to preventing disease is to be proactive and ask your doctor which immunizations are best for you or your loved ones. Your county’s health department and agency for the aging can also provide information and resources on what vaccines are available and recommended for senior citizens, along with where they can be received.