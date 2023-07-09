Last year in the U.S., postpartum depression affected one in 10 women, according to the CDC.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After one Massachusetts mom took her own life just nine days after giving birth to her twins last month, more health professionals want to help spread awareness about postpartum depression and how and when to seek help.

Last year in the U.S., postpartum depression affected one in 10 women, according to the CDC., and about 61 percent of working mothers said that it was a challenge to return to work, according to The EPES Program. Now health professionals like Quoida Lauzon, CEO of The EPES Program, want to share more about the available symptoms and treatments.

Lauzon said it’s crucial to do a postpartum screening for every maternity patient and that the patient would first visit their OB-GYN for the initial discussion. From there, they would be referred to a medical professional specializing in postpartum depression.

“It’s essential and critical to have that done often to see where you are,” Lauzon said. “Because it could be that you’re just really, really sad- and that’s saying you have postpartum depression. To the extreme where you are checking off a bunch of things that are yeses.”

Those seeking more information on postpartum depression can learn more at the following:

The EPES Program

https://www.epesprogram.com/

Office of Women’s Health

https://www.womenshealth.gov/

New York State Help for Maternal Depression

https://omh.ny.gov/omhweb/maternal-depression/