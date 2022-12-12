BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – As worries linger over a winter “tripledemic” of flu, COVID, and RSV, the Steuben County Public Health Department is urging residents to get their vaccines.

The Health Department issued a reminder to residents to get their 2022 flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot this winter.

“Flu has hit New York early and with a vengeance this year,” said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. “In addition, COVID numbers have stayed pretty steady for the last several months. Sadly, we have seen an uptick in COVID deaths, with five residents passing from COVID since the beginning of November. Prior to that, the last COVID death in Steuben was in July.”

The reminder also said that from 2018 through 2021, the highest number of flu cases in Steuben County in November was four. In 2022, the Health Department has reported over 1,300 flu cases since Nov. 1.

The announcement also said that the most recent COVID booster that became available in September is open two months after the most recent booster to anyone six months old or older.

COVID and flu vaccine locations can be found here. Steuben Health is also offering free COVID vaccine clinics on Dec. 14 and Dec. 27 from 2-4 p.m., as well as the second Wednesday and fourth Tuesday each month. Call 607-664-2438 to schedule an appointment.