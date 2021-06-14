Steuben County resumes immunization clinics for underinsured residents

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is resuming regular immunization clinics for children and adults who are uninsured, underinsured, or whose insurance does not cover vaccinations. Vaccines that children and adults are required or recommended to receive will be available, including DTaP and Tdap, MMR, HPV and many more.

The COVID-19 vaccine will not be made available at these clinics.

Immunization clinics will be held at the Steuben County Public Health Office in Bath on Tuesday, June 29 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 21 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, and Tuesday, July 27 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM. Appointments are required and can be made by calling 607-664-2438.

A parent or guardian must accompany any minor children to the immunization appointment. All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

“The pandemic took a toll in a lot of ways, including that many children and adults did not get all the vaccines they were due for,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We look forward to resuming many of our public health programs that serve the community, immunization clinics being one of them. The upcoming clinics are a perfect time to get children their needed immunizations for going back to school in the fall.”

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.