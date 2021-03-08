Study suggests masks during exercise is safe for healthy people

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2020 file photo, people wear masks while exercising at a gym in Los Angeles. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, the World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(WETM)- A small study suggests that wearing a face mask during intense exercise is safe for healthy people.

Italian researchers studied a dozen people while they used an exercise bike with and without a face mask.

Researchers measured the participants’ breathing, heart activity, and the levels of oxygen in their blood.

Modest differences were detected in some measurements, but the scientists say the results do not indicate any health risk.

However, the study authors say it should not be assumed that the same is true for those with a lung or heart condition.