CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The emotional tears were almost instant when a ‘long-COVID‘ patient at the Cleveland Clinic realized she could smell for the first time in two years.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Jennifer Henderson hadn’t been able to smell or taste correctly after contracting COVID-19.

Henderson received a pain management injection to help ease her symptoms. The hospital explains they injected a stellate ganglion block (SGB) and after her first injection, a doctor brought her a cup of coffee. In the video, medical staff can be heard asking if Henderson could smell it, Henderson took a sniff and immediately started crying.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Henderson has returned for two more injections which have continued to improve her symptoms

The emotional video was captured in December 2022.