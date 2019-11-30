Thanksgiving Leftover Safety Precautions

(WETM) – Thanksgiving is all about friends, family, and food! With all of the food that goes around, it is inevitable that you will have leftovers.

Not enough consumers know that food can become toxic if left in the refrigerator after four days. After four days, spoilage bacteria can cause food to become harmful to the body.

Remember to keep the leftovers chilled in the refrigerator. Leftovers should last 3-4 days after Thanksgiving. This means you have until the Monday after Thanksgiving to enjoy your leftovers.

The more time you wait to eat the turkey, the higher the chances that you could develop food poising.

If freezing your leftover turkey meat, the meat should last up to 2-3 months but you should not eat it any time after that period. Do not refrigerate uncooked stuffing.