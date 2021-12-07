Tis the season: Risk of heart attack goes up in December

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT) – The American Heart Association wants you to be safe and healthy this holiday season.

Heart attacks are more likely to occur during the winter holiday season than any other time of year, according to the AHA.

Reasons for this could be increased stress, interruptions in our routines, eating and drinking more and less exercise and relaxation than normal.

Here are some things you can to do make sure you don’t fall victim to a heart attack: