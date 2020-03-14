Upstate University Hospital opens triage phone line for coronavirus questions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WETM) — Upstate University Hospital has announced that there is now a regional Central New York triage phone line where the public can ask questions about coronavirus.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, March 14, the phone line will open and will be staffed with volunteers who will be able to take calls.

If the public has coronavirus-related questions, is showing symptoms, thinks they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they are encouraged to call the hotline and be guided on next steps they should take.

Upstate’s COVID-19 triage number is (315) 464-3979.

The triage line will serve the following counties: Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, Madison, Cortland, Chenango, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Jefferson, St. Lawrence. The line will be staffed 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily until further notice.