Women’s Health: Heart disease

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 30 million American adults were diagnosed with heart disease in 2018. The prevalence of heart disease among women is lessening, but for decades it’s been the number one cause of death for U.S. women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One in five women will die from heart disease, according to the CDC. Heart disease can take many forms, with coronary artery disease (CAD) being the most common form in the U.S. CAD can decrease blood flow to the heart, causing a heart attack.

Risk factors for heart disease

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Smoking

Diabetes

Overweight or obesity

Unhealthy diet

Lack of physical activity

Excessive alcohol consumption

Women need to understand the risks of heart disease and understand symptoms are not limited to chest pain. They can also include symptoms typical of other ailments like indigestion, the flu, stress, or anxiety, said Dr. Jessica Saunders, a cardiologist at St. Peter’s Health Partners.

Symptoms of heart disease

Chest pain or discomfort

Heart palpitations

Nausea or vomiting

Indigestion or heartburn

Fatigue

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or upper back

Dizziness

Shortness of breath

Swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, abdomen, or neck veins

COVID-19 has raised people’s stress levels over the past year and many symptoms of heart disease could also be a sign of anxiety or a panic attack. How can someone tell the difference? The only way to firmly diagnose symptoms like heart disease or anxiety is through a consultation with a doctor and/or an electrocardiogram, said Dr. Saunders.

“Women will often present with what we call atypical symptoms or symptoms that are not the classic textbook description of the crushing chest pain that comes on suddenly.” Symptoms like jaw, neck, arm, upper abdomen/back pain or discomfort “will tend to come on with physical activity or stress and will go away with rest,” she said.

Reduce the risk of heart disease

Exercise

Quit smoking

Get enough sleep

Eat healthy

See a health care provider regularly

*Source: American Heart Association