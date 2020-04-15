Grocery store conglomerate to donate $1M to food banks across the Northeastern US

A woman wears a mask to protect against the coronavirus as she shops for produce at a fruit and vegetable stand, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Corona neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wakefern Food Corp.—owner of ShopRite, Price Rite, and the Fresh Grocer—is donating $1 million dollars to food banks in New York and eight other states.

The funds go toward local food banks helping individuals and families lacking essentials and struggling with food insecurity throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation will be divided among 30 food banks across, for an average donation of $33,333 per organization.

“It’s so important for us to support the food banks that are experiencing increased need and demand during this crisis. Joe Colalillo, chairman and CEO of Wakefern Food Corp

Wakefern has also donated protective masks to hospital workers and volunteered ShopRite trailers to move hospital equipment to pop-up field hospitals.