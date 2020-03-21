Local dentists provide emergency dental care amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Officials with the Addison Family Dentistry and Corning Dental Associates said they are providing emergency dental care during the coronavirus pandemic.

They issued the following release tonight;

Addison Family Dentistry and Corning Dental Associates are joining together to help provide emergency dental care to our patients and the community. The American Dental Association has required all dental offices to stop any elective or non-emergent dental care for 3 weeks to help stop the spread of coronavirus. However, we know dental emergencies can happen at any time and we want you to feel assured that we are here to provide you with palliative care to relieve acute symptoms until you are able to be seen for definitive care. We also want to help our medical colleagues in hospitals and urgent care centers allowing them to focus on providing life -saving medical care.

Our doctors have unique talents that when combined can provide high quality, gentle, safe emergency dental treatment. Our offices will be open for scheduled emergency treatment Monday through Friday. As always, we will be following strict infection control in line with CDC guidelines and have enacted the following protocols to ensure a safe environment for our patients, staff and their families.

1. Any patient who feels they have a dental emergency can CALL either office and a team member will review your symptoms and concerns with you. The team member will then review with a doctor to determine if you need to be seen in the office or recommendations can be made over the phone. We ask that patients DO NOT WALK IN to the office to protect our staff and patients being seen.

2. Any patient scheduled to be seen in the office will:

a. Be asked the following questions, if they answer YES to any question, the patient will NOT be seen:

i. Has the patient or anyone they live with traveled outside the country, or to NYC in the last 14 days

ii. Does the patient or anyone they live with have flu- like or respiratory symptoms

b. Have their temperature taken- if they have 100 or more, the patient will NOT be seen

c. Be asked to wash their hands and rinse with a pre-treatment anti-viral rinse

d. Be asked to wait in their vehicle if the waiting room has too many patients to maintain a 6 ft social distance, the patient will be called when they can be seen

3. Patients will only be receiving palliative care to relieve acute symptoms. Definitive care will be scheduled with the patients preferred dental provider at a later date.

4. Patients who are seen at another dental office will be given a record release form to send xrays and notes to their preferred dental provider.

5. Payment be required at the time of treatment as normally required.

~Sincerely- Drs Ferchaw, Haentges, Roman, Meriwether, Thuraisamy, Vargas