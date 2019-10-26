National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM/CNN) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday, and this year there’s a major change to what’s being accepted.

For the first time ever the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency said it will accept unwanted vaping devices and cartridges. The DEA made the change in the wake of increased vaping-related injuries and deaths nationwide.

It’s also because of the increase in young people using vaping devices. Saturday, law enforcement agencies will staff thousands of collection sites around the country for the take-back event.

The DEA says it has collected more than 11 million pounds of expired and unwanted prescription drugs since the program started in 2010.

“Tomorrow marks National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an opportunity for New Yorkers to safely discard prescription drugs that are not in use. Keeping expired or unused medication on hand can be dangerous, and it is important for people to properly dispose of prescription drugs. I encourage anyone with unused prescription drugs to take advantage of this program and the sites located throughout the state to ensure that these medications are responsibly handled.” Attorney General Letitia James (D) New York

To find a site near you that’s not listed below, and get more information, visit: https://takebackday.dea.gov/

Southport Volunteer Fire Department

1001 Carl St.

Elmira, New York 14904

West Elmira Fire Department

1299 W. Water St.

Elmira, New York 14905

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office

7007 Rumsey St.

Bath, New York 14810

Owego Agway

38 West Ave

Owego, NY 13827