Thruway Authority to implement emergency toll procedure due to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Thruway Authority announced Friday emergency toll procedures will be in place effective Sunday, March 22 at approximately 8 p.m., at cash toll lanes on the Thruway.

This plan will stop the collection of cash and move to a license plate billing system for those without E-Zpass. This will remain in effect until further notice.

People will get on the Thruway through the toll booth without collecting a ticket, when they get off they will tell the booth operator what exit they got on and the booth operator will record their license plate. Toll bills will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Do not go through the E-Zpass lane without an E-Zpass, you will be billed for an E-Zpass lane violation.

The emergency toll procedure information will be displayed on Variable Message Signs (VMS) prior to the toll plaza and posted on a sign at the toll booth.

“We are implementing these emergency toll procedures for the health and safety of our employees and motorists,” Thruway AuthorityExecutive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said.