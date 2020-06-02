15-year-old injured in Addison climbing accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A 15-year-old has been seriously injured in what the Tuscarora Volunteer Fire Department describes as a ‘climbing accident’ in Addison.

The young man was evacuated by Life Net 77 to a local hospital from the scene by helicopter Monday evening.

Details on his condition have not yet been released by authorities. We do know he’s been flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre where he remains.

New York State Police in Painted Post is handling the case.

(This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates)