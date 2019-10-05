A small plane crash lands in Susquehanna river; 2 injured

A small plane crashed into a Pennsylvania river Friday evening.

Officials say the plane was on its way to the Harrisburg international airport from the New York area.

The aircraft lost power and landed into a shallow portion of the Susquehanna river in Dauphin county around 5 pm.

Two people on board the private plane at the time of the crash.

Officials say both victims made it to safety with minor injuries and are being treated at Hershey Medical Center.

The FAA is inspecting the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration is working with crews to figure out how to get the plane out of the water.