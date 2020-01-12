Annual Corning Robotics event turns heads, science on the rise

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Annual Corning robotics event was a success.

This was the 5th year Corning hosted a tournament.

The event which was sponsored by Corning Incorporated, SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica, Corning Community Robotics and hosted by team 5484 Enderbots

Event co-directors: Jessica Ortiz and Christy Pambianchi were enthused for the turnout.

“Robotics for youth is so important,” said Robotics event Co-Director Jessica Ortiz. “If we think about it, there are problems all around the world. We are teaching skills problem-solving skills, innovation. These are skills they are using for the rest of their lives,” Ortiz continued.

25 teams were at the Corning tournament with the top teams advancing to the regional championship held in Utica. The teams are all from NY with five local area teams.

Each year there is a new challenge that is revealed at the end of the summer.

The teams get to work right away spending weekday evenings and weekends designing and building robots from the ground up to compete in tournaments.

Each FIRST Tech Challenge season culminates with local and regional events where qualifying teams compete for awards and a spot in the FIRST Championship.

FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams (up to 15 team members, grades 7-12) are challenged to design, build, program, and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.

Guided by adult coaches and mentors, students develop STEM skills and practice engineering principles while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and working as a team.

The students also build other key life skills including problem-solving, communication, collaboration and communication.

Beyond the robot competition on the fields, the teams were also interviewed and present their engineering notebook to judges on the tournament day to earn specific awards.



