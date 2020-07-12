Armed robbery at Byrne Dairy in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An armed robbery took place late Saturday night at the Byrne Dairy at 215 N Meadow Street in Ithaca.

The Ithaca Police Department released this information to 18 News:

On 7/12/20 at 1:52 a.m. officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to a holdup alarm at the Byrne Dairy at 215 N Meadow Street. Upon arrival to the store, officers learned that a robbery in which a firearm was displayed had just occurred.

An on scene officer began the initial investigation, confirming that a robbery did occur in which the suspect entered the store, pointed what appeared to be a dark colored semi-automatic pistol at the cashier and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on Meadow Street with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arrival. The suspect was described as being a black male approximately 5’7″ with average build wearing a ski mask, clear gloves, a grey or black down “puffy”jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side, and white sneakers.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, and there are no further details available for release. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline 607-330-0000

Email: policeinfo@cityofithaca.org

Anonymous Email Tip Address:www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ithacapolice

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ithacapolice