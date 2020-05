OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A body found near the Susquehanna River in Owego Monday morning has been positively identified as a Binghamton University professor reported missing last month, according to his family.

The family of Dominic Davy issued a statement Monday night on the Facebook page created to help find the 30-year old. The Endicott man went missing on April 10th. Police said there is no indication of foul play.

Davy has a wife and two young boys.